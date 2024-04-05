California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Baseball Career Questioned

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been questioned about his baseball career at Santa Clara University . While he has never denied playing for the university, it has been revealed that he only played during fall tryouts and never participated in an official game.

Newsom does not appear on the university's all-time roster or in media guides.

