California Financier Don Hankey Faces Scrutiny for Subprime Auto Loan Empire

Don Hankey made a fortune building a subprime auto loan empire. Along the way, his companies racked up consumer complaints , regulatory fines and were sued by the DOJ. Providing Donald Trump ’s $175 million appeal bond when other insurers wouldn’t is business as usual for California financier.
As chairman of the Los Angeles-based Hankey Group of Companies, which includes an insurer, a subprime auto lender and a commercial real estate investment firm, Hankey has amassed a fortune lending to borrowers other financial firms shun. has brought the little-known billionaire into the spotlight. But in recent years, several of his companies’ operations attracted the attention of the U.S. Justice Department, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the California Department of Insurance. Since 2015, regulators have taken action against Hankey’s companies four times, public records show. , Hankey’s big subprime auto lende
Don Hankey California Financier Subprime Auto Loan Empire Consumer Complaints Regulatory Fines Lawsuits Donald Trump Appeal Bond Hankey Group Of Companies U.S. Justice Department Consumer Financial Protection Bureau California Department Of Insurance
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »
Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »