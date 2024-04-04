California Financier Don Hankey Faces Scrutiny for Subprime Auto Loan Empire

Don Hankey made a fortune building a subprime auto loan empire. Along the way, his companies racked up consumer complaints , regulatory fines and were sued by the DOJ. Providing Donald Trump ’s $175 million appeal bond when other insurers wouldn’t is business as usual for California financier.

As chairman of the Los Angeles-based Hankey Group of Companies, which includes an insurer, a subprime auto lender and a commercial real estate investment firm, Hankey has amassed a fortune lending to borrowers other financial firms shun. has brought the little-known billionaire into the spotlight. But in recent years, several of his companies’ operations attracted the attention of the U.S. Justice Department, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the California Department of Insurance. Since 2015, regulators have taken action against Hankey’s companies four times, public records show. , Hankey’s big subprime auto lende

