California Fast Food Workers Face Layoffs as Minimum Wage Jumps to $20

For 35 years, Keith Miller has franchised Subway restaurants in Northern California. In that time, the minimum wage he must pay his employees has nearly quintupled. Customers, he said, continue to ask what happened to the "$5 footlong," which was a Subway staple when the minimum wage was less than half of what it is now. On Monday, minimum wage for fast food workers in California jumped to $20.

The statewide minimum wage is $16, although some municipalities (including San Diego) have slightly higher base pay for workers within city or county boundaries. "You keep kind of wondering when you're going to break the camel's back? And I think that's our fear now is, to me, it's kind of an experiment," said Miller. A major change for some fast food workers in California is set to take effect, but there are already concerns over the ripple effects, including possible layoffs. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry spoke with a San Diego economics expert about the potential impac

