California Fails to Track Spending and Measure Effectiveness of Homelessness Programs

California has not been tracking its spending on addressing the state’s homelessness crisis or the results of its programs. A report requested by lawmakers reveals that the effectiveness and outcomes of the programs are not being measured.

Despite spending more on homelessness each year, the number of people on the street continues to rise. The report also highlights the lack of accountability in San Jose and San Diego's homelessness services.

California Homelessness Spending Programs Effectiveness Accountability Report San Jose San Diego

