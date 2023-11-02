California Drives Brisk Tesla Model Y, Model 3 Registrations, Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Up Too

The top three selling Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in the third quarter were the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, and the Chevy Bolt. Fourth place was captured by the Jeep Wrangler (the best-selling PHEV on the list), the CNCDA said.Tesla racked up 60,061 registrations in the third quarter, up 43 percent from 41,991 registrations in the third quarter of last year.

Total electric registrations to date though September have already surpassed 2022 numbers, totaling 291,518, compared to 260,072 for all of 2022. “California’s BEV market share remains at just over 21 percent in the first nine months of 2023. This is a significant difference from the nation’s BEV market share, which reaches only 7.4 percent of sales, ,” the CNCDA said.

Rivian — which makes an electric pickup and SUV — has seen a steep rise in registrations, albeit starting from a small base. Rivian had 2,825 registrations in the third quarter, up 152.5 percent from 1,119 registrations in the third quarter of last year.The Q3 market share leaders for PHEVs were Jeep (capturing 29.8 percent), Toyota (at 17.6 percent) followed by BMW (at 12.8 percent), the CNCDA said.

Despite struggling mightily with its overall EV strategy, General Motors’ Chevy Bolt continues to deliver good numbers in California. The Bolt has seen over 15,000 registrations in California year-to-date.CREDIT: CALIFORNIA NEW CAR DEALERS ASSOCIATION’S AUTO OUTLOOK REPORT DATA PROVIDED AND VERIFIED BY EXPERIAN AUTOMOTIVE.

