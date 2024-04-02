California Doctor Battling Lung Cancer Becomes Cancer-Free After Transplant

A California doctor battling advanced-stage lung cancer is now cancer-free after receiving a lung and liver transplant. Dr. Gary Gibbon, a lung specialist, was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer last year.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US. Gibbon underwent various treatments, but they damaged his lungs and liver. Northwestern Memorial Hospital performed the first-ever lung and liver transplant on a cancer patient, giving Gibbon two new lungs and a liver.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California doctor with cancer gets rare lung-liver transplant in Chicago at Northwestern Memorial HospitalDr. Gary Gibbon is now cancer-free, six months after the first-ever lung-liver transplant on a cancer patient.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Royal Cancer: How members of the British royal family are battling the ‘Big C’Buckingham Palace has been notoriously tight lipped when it comes to the British royal family. But three royals have been diagnosed with cancer this year alone.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

King Charles, Kate Middleton both battling cancer puts focus on Prince WilliamCharles' diagnosis was announced in February, followed by Kate's in March.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Fundraising efforts underway for 24-year-old from Prichard battling cancerMeet 24-year-old Kelsey Hill, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia in 2021.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Teenager Battling Cancer Receives Heartwarming GiftsA teenager diagnosed with bone cancer receives gifts that bring joy amidst his battle against the disease.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Olivia Munn Has Been Quietly Battling Breast Cancer, Healing From a Double Mastectomy'I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,' she wrote in a candid, heartbreaking post.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »