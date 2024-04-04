California Department of Water Resources Announces Snow Survey Results

At mid-morning, the California Department of Water Resources announced the results of its most important snow survey of the year. That's because the state's water planning and supplies are based on this "peak of the rain and snow season" measurement. Average performance usually earns a grade of C, but for the state water supply, it's an A plus because we are slightly above average with a historical snowpack for the Sierra and Trinity Mountain ranges.

Tuesday's April snow measurement is the most important because it is usually the historical peak of the snow and rain season with snow melt runoff a key factor in filling the reservoirs. Even the governor showed up for the results of the statewide water situation. Phillips Station at the entrance to the Sierra-At-Tahoe Ski Resort is just one of 265 snow courses, plus another 130 remote snow sensors blanketing the vast snowpack area.A miracle March, with heavy snow saved the seaso

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California Water Regulators Unveil Relaxed Water Conservation RulesCalifornia water regulators have unveiled new, more relaxed water conservation rules in response to critics who found the proposed rules too complicated and costly. Many Bay Area water agencies will not be required to make further cuts through 2035, while other agencies in the Central Valley and Southern California will be required to make cuts of 30% or more by 2040. The new rules are expected to be finalized in July and go into effect next year.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

California's Water Board eyeing new water-saving regulations statewideSome critics of these newly revised rules, which are not as stringent as those proposed last summer, have serious concerns about these 'watered-down' regulations.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

Water department reminds city residents of watering scheduleEnterprise residents are reminded that the alternating watering schedule is in effect.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Homeowner resolves billing issues with City of San Diego water departmentWater customer says the city was incorrectly estimating his bills for months.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

Court upholds state plan to require more water in California riversCalifornia regulators adopted a plan to keep more water in tributaries of the San Joaquin River to help struggling fish. A court has upheld that decision.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

California doubles State Water Project allocation thanks to February stormsThe Department of Water Resources doubled its forecasted allocation from 15% to 30% due to strong winter storms, the agency announced Friday.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »