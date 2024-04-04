California Democratic Leaders Agree on Plan to Reduce State's Deficit

California Democratic leaders have reached an agreement on a plan to reduce the state's $17.3 billion shortfall through spending cuts , delays, and deferrals. Governor Gavin Newsom , who previously had surplus budgets, now faces multibillion-dollar deficits.

Last year, smaller cuts and borrowing helped avoid major spending cuts, but this year's deficit could be as large as $73 billion. Newsom stated in January that the deficit is actually $37 billion.

