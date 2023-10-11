California creates nation's first 'Ebony Alert' to find missing Black children

Black Coalition Fighting Back Serial Murders members Suzette Shaw, left, holding photos of 10 victims, and Margaret Prescod, at podium, join relatives of victims speaking after the sentencing for Lonnie Franklin Jr., a convicted serial killer known as the"Grim Sleeper," in Los Angeles Superior Court in August 2016.

The state of California is taking steps to address that, creating a new statewide alert system to help locate and bring attention of missing Black children and young Black women — being the first in the nation to do so.by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday, will create the"Ebony Alert" system for missing Black children and young women.

"Today, California is taking bold and needed action to locate missing Black children and Black women in California," Bradford said in a "The Ebony Alert will ensure that vital resources and attention are given so we can bring home missing Black children and women in the same way we search for any missing child and missing person," he added.In 2022, up to 546,000 people were reported missing across the U.S. — with 36% of those cases identified as Black youth and women. headtopics.com

And while Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population, nearly 40% of missing persons cases are people of color, according to the"It is important to continue to raise awareness about this issue and advocate for policies that prioritize finding missing people of color," Natalie Wilson, co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, told NPR.

Wilson told NPR that time is often critical in missing persons cases. She hopes that this new alert system will work hand-in-hand with media and law enforcement to help families searching for their missing loved one."We must ensure that every missing person is given the same amount of attention and resources, regardless of their race or socioeconomic status," she said. headtopics.com

