California Couple Shares Story of Relationship with Serial Killer

They had an unusual, some would say bizarre, relationship. A California couple who spent 20 years visiting and exchanging letters with a notorious serial killer on San Quentin's death row is now sharing their story following his death in September. Anthony John 'Jack' Sully was a former Millbrae police officer who went on a drug-fueled killing spree in the San Francisco Bay Area 40 years ago that ended the lives of five young women and one man in their teens and early twenties.
Some were tortured, at least one was raped; all were shot, stabbed or beaten to death. Sully stuffed three of the bodies into steel drums that he dumped in Golden Gate Park. Three of Sully's associates were charged as accomplices, but only one remains in prison and he is eligible for parole. Most will remember Sully as a ruthless killer and will certainly not mourn his death from natural causes on September 8. But Kent Nielsen says he cried when he heard the news. 'He was a friend that I cared about,' said Kent, 7
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CNBC | Read more »
Source: abc13houston | Read more »
Source: CBS8 | Read more »
Source: sdut | Read more »
SFGATE: California's Expected 'Super-Soaking' Atmospheric River Turns Out to Be DifferentEarly weather forecasts suggested California may see a super-soaking atmospheric river this week. Last week's forecast doesn't hold. Meteorologists are no longer using that label to describe the system that's bringing a chance of rain to the Golden State Tuesday through Sunday.
Source: SFGate | Read more »
Source: DenverChannel | Read more »