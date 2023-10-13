California considers stepping in to manage groundwater basin in farm country

FILE - A horse stands in the yard of a home near the Kings River in the Island district of Lemoore, Calif., on April 20, 2023. California officials on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, moved toward stepping in to help manage a groundwater basin in the heart of the state's farm country after they said local agencies failed to draft a plan to adequately sustain the resource in years to come.

The state's water resources board set an April hearing to determine whether the Tulare Lake Subbasin in the heart of California's farm country should be placed on probation. It is the first time the state has made such a move, and the first step in a lengthy process that could end up requiring large farms in the area to report groundwater use and pay fees.

California is starting to regulate the pumping of groundwater after years of drought and overpumping left rural residents’ wells dry and led to subsidence, or the sinking of land, in some communities. Both issues have affected the largely agricultural region, which is home to 145,000 people, and stand to worsen absent revisions to the local groundwater plan, officials said. headtopics.com

“This is an urgent issue,” said Natalie Stork, an official at the State Water Resources Control Board. “There are urgent impacts from continued overdraft in these basins.” The state enacted a 2014 law tasking communities with forming groundwater agencies and making plans to manage the resource sustainably, starting with the most critically overdrafted basins, including the Tulare Lake Subbasin.

Five groundwater agencies joined together come up with a plan for the subbasin where farmers grow cotton, almonds and pistachios. But the plan was one of six that California's Department of Water Resources deemed inadequate this year. headtopics.com

Now, the State Water Resources Control Board will hold a hearing April 16 to decide whether to place the Tulare Lake Subbasin on probation. If it does, large pumpers would report their groundwater usage and pay fees while the local agencies draft a new plan for the basin. If they don't, the board could eventually implement its own plan.

