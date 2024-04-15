California Considers Requiring Folic Acid in Corn Masa Flour Products

California lawmakers are considering a bill that would require tortillas and other foods made with corn masa flour to include the ingredient folic acid . The vitamin reduces the likelihood of birth defects .

They told a Fremont woman they’d just won the lottery and needed her help. A few minutes later she was $20,000 poorer They told a Fremont woman they'd just won the lottery and needed her help. A few minutes later she was $20,000 poorerAsk Amy: My girlfriend was excluded from the party, and I think I know whyWith a baby due in July, a South Bay couple searches for their first home. What could $1.5 million buy?

With a baby due in July, a South Bay couple searches for their first home. What could $1.5 million buy?FBI agents board cargo ship that caused Francis Scott Key Bridge collapseVa. governor signs bills to help workers who mistakenly received unemployment benefits They told a Fremont woman they’d just won the lottery and needed her help. A few minutes later she was $20,000 poorer

California Lawmakers Bill Tortillas Corn Masa Flour Folic Acid Birth Defects

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden Administration Considers Requiring Labels on Imported Goods Made by Israeli Settlers in West BankThe Biden administration is reportedly considering a policy that would require labels on imported goods made by Israeli settlers living in the West Bank. The move is seen as a means of pressuring Israel to address violence by settlers and expressing frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Colorado Considers Requiring Refunds for Canceled Events, Disclosing Ticket Fees Up FrontA bill to expand consumer protections in ticket sales passed its first vote Wednesday.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

California Dems Push Bill Requiring Guns to Be Registered Annually, with a FeeSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

California voters pass proposition requiring counties to spend on programs to tackle homelessnessSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters have passed a measure that will impose strict requirements on counties to spend on housing and drug treatment

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

California voters pass proposition requiring counties to spend on programs to tackle homelessnessCalifornia voters have approved a measure that Gov. Gavin Newson says he needs to tackle the state’s homelessness crisis. Proposition 1 authorizes the state to borrow $6.4 billion to build housing and treatment beds. It also restricts how counties use money from a 2004 tax on millionaires meant to fund mental health services.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

California voters pass proposition requiring counties to spend on programs to tackle homelessnessCalifornia voters have approved a measure that Gov. Gavin Newson says he needs to tackle the state’s homelessness crisis.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »