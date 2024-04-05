California Congressional Race Could See Unusual Tie for Second Place

A congressional race in California could look very different from the rest as two candidates are poised to tie for second place in a state where typically only the top two finishers advance to the general election. Democrats Evan Low and Joe Simitian each garnered 16.6% of the vote with 30,249 votes each, according to unofficial state results on the California Secretary of State’s website for the 16th Congressional District.
They'll both have their names on the ballot, along with fellow Democrat and first place finisher Sam Liccardo, unless a voter requests a recount. NBC News has projected that Liccardo, with 21.1% of the vote, will advance to the general election. San Mateo and Santa Clara counties both released their official results on Thursday, starting the clock for a five-day period when voters can call for a recount. The candidates are vying to fill the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep
