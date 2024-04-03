California Bill Proposes 'Right to Disconnect' for Employees

A bill introduced in the California legislature would help employees disconnect from their bosses after leaving work for the day. Assembly Bill 2751, which would provide workers the “right to disconnect,” was introduced in February by Assembleymember Matt Haney of San Francisco, according to Business Insider. “The problem we have now is the gray area, where an employee is expected to respond all the time when on paper they work a 9-to-5 job.

” He added, “This is not intended to say people can’t work long hours or have an agreement for a contract where they’re on call, but it should be made clear.” If the bill were to become law, it would define the “right to disconnect” as the right for employees to ignore communications during nonworking hours “except for an emergency or for scheduling, as defined.” Both public and private employers would be required to create a workplace policy that allows employees the right to disconnect

