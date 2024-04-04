California Bill Aims to Protect Employees' Right to Disconnect from Work

A new bill in California aims to protect employees' right to disconnect from work-related communications outside of working hours . The bill allows employees to ignore employer communications after work, except in emergencies or schedule changes.

Employees can file complaints with the California Labor Commissioner for violations. Violating the law would result in fines.

