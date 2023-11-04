California Bay Area Counties Reimplement Mask Mandates to Prevent 'Tripledemic'

Some counties in California's Bay Area are reimplementing mask mandates in an effort to prevent the spread of what officials are calling a 'tripledemic.' The order in Santa Clara County requires masking for everyone in healthcare facilities. Other counties like Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa, and Sonoma have modified mask requirements for healthcare workers. The term 'tripledemic' refers to the emergence of coronavirus, the flu, and RSV this fall and winter season.

United States Headlines Read more: BREITBARTNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MERCNEWS: Watch: How the largest immigrant communities have shifted in the U.S., California and Bay AreaIn these interactive charts watch how immigrant populations from different countries have changed since 2010, according to annual estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Su…

Source: mercnews | Read more »

ABC7: TB testing recommend for any visitors to Bay Area's California Grand Casino since 2018: OfficialsOfficials said recent genetic testing revealed several linked cases among 11 confirmed tuberculosis cases, and the majority of them are associated with the California Grand Casino.

Source: ABC7 | Read more »

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: Bay Area families file lawsuit against US government pleading for grandmothers' evacuation from Gaza'Imagine having your grandmother telling you 'I don't know if I'm going to survive this because we might die from a bomb that is nearby,'' said one Bay Area resident who filed the lawsuit demanding the US government evacuate American citizens from Gaza.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more »

NYPOST: Google developer nixes plan to build 15K homes in San Francisco Bay Area over 'market conditions'The developer set to convert the area surrounding Google’s San Francisco headquarters into a 15,000-house residential campus complete with office space and hotels has backed out of the projec…

Source: nypost | Read more »

MERCNEWS: Thousands of planned homes could vanish as ‘builder’s remedy’ sweeps Bay Area citiesSan Jose developers are downsizing housing proposals; officials say they’re caught in ‘loophole’

Source: mercnews | Read more »

MERCNEWS: S.F. play canceled after Bay Area actor killed in pedestrian accidentAfrican-American Shakespeare cancels production after actor Richard D. May, who was marking his first paid acting performance, died in an accident.

Source: mercnews | Read more »