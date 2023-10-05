California-based procrastination book club finally finishes its first tome after 28 years

A procrastinating book club finally finished reading the group's first tome — after nearly 30 years. The bookworms chose James Joyce’s 'Finnegans Wake' as their first selection. The classic is notoriously difficult to read due to its experimental style of language.

' Joyce, the famed Irish writer also known for 'Ulysses,' the short-story collection 'Dubliners' and the novel 'A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man,' wrote 'Finnegans Wake' over a period of 17 years. The novel was Joyce's final work. The procrastination book group, based in California, started reading 'Finnegans Wake' in 1995.

