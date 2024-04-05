California-based Election Services Company Charges Texas Counties Additional Fees for Voter Registration System

A California -based election services company is charging several large Texas counties tens of thousands of dollars in additional fees , causing election officials to seek guidance from the Texas Secretary of State's office.

The company, VOTEC, provides software to maintain voter registration systems for multiple Texas counties. The surcharges have left election officials scrambling to pay in order to preserve the crucial system.

