California Attorney General and Secretary of State Sue Huntington Beach over New Voting Requirement

Voters fill out their ballots at a vote center at the Huntington Beach Central Library in Huntington Beach on March 5, 2024. Photo by Lauren Justice for CalMatters Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley jointly sue the city over its new voting requirement . Local voters approved the city charter change in March.

Conservative city officials in Huntington Beach pushed for voter ID, a popular policy in Republican states, to address concerns from constituents about election integrity that have increasingly cropped up in the wake of former President Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.the new law for interfering with state protections of voting rights.

