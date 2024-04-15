California Assemblymember Introduces Controversial Redevelopment Bill

David Alvarez, right, is sworn into the California Assembly by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, left, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Alvarez, a Democrat, won a special election on June 7, 2022, for the 80th Assembly District that was vacated by Democrat Lorena Gonzales in January. . Last year, the Chula Vista Democrat introduced legislation that would have brought back California ’s redevelopment agencies similar to how they existed before Gov.

California formed redevelopment agencies in the 1940s to combat urban blight, but cities learned they could deem almost anything – entire neighborhoods, shopping centers, vacant land – “blighted.” Instead of uplifting slums, cities used their land-acquisition and borrowing powers to subsidize big-box stores, auto malls and movie theaters. It became a way to grab sales taxes.

The U.S. Constitution allows agencies to acquire land via eminent domain for public uses , but redevelopment agencies used it to benefit private developers. The evils of that process became clear in the U.S. Supreme Court’s Kelo, which allowed a Connecticut city to bulldoze a neighborhood to make way for a corporate headquarters . After that decision, many states – but not California – tightened up takings laws..

California Assemblymember Redevelopment Bill Opposition

