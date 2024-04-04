California Assemblymember Introduces Bill to Guarantee Workers' 'Right-to-Disconnect'

California Assemblymember Matt Haney has introduced a new bill that would guarantee California workers the ‘right-to-disconnect’ from employers after work hours . The bill aims to provide uninterrupted personal and family time by creating a ‘right-to-disconnect’ from emails, texts, and calls after work hours .

Companies would be required to create action plans to comply with the law, and violations would be investigated by the California Labor Commissioner’s office.

