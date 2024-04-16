Calibre Mining Corp. Closes Bought Deal Financing for C$115,147,200

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. Calibre Mining Corp. is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$115,147,200.
This news release is not an offer to the public to subscribe for Common Shares or otherwise acquire Common Shares or other financial instruments in the Company. Calibre's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. Such assumptions include but are not limited to: the Company being able to develop the Valentine gold mine into production.
Calibre Mining Corp. Bought Deal Financing Common Shares Gross Proceeds Underwriters
