Caleb Williams, No. 9 USC avoid upset in 3OT win over Arizona, 43-41

Caleb Williams rushed for three touchdowns before running for a two-point conversion in the third overtime, and No. 9 Southern California stopped Arizona's final attempt in a wild 43-41 victory Saturday night.

Fifita went 25 of 35.Cowing caught 10 passes for 87 yards and four TDs, and Jonah Coleman rushed for 143 yards.USC's normally polished offense seemed weird from the start of the latest wacky night game in the Pac-12.The Trojans failed to score a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time this season and promptly fell behind in a game for the first time this season.

Read more:

CBSLA »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Caleb Williams, USC football live updates vs. ArizonaFollow along for updates before, during and after the game for the latest news on USC football.

Caleb Williams rallies USC in 43-41 triple overtime thriller against ArizonaCaleb Williams rushed for three touchdowns before running for a two-point conversion in the third overtime, and No. 9 Southern California’s defense stopped…

Caleb Williams lifts USC past Arizona in triple overtimeCaleb Williams became Hercules himself when it matter most for the Trojans.

No. 9 USC stays unbeaten, tops Arizona in triple-OT thriller - ESPNBehind three rushing touchdowns from Caleb Williams, No. 9 USC escaped with a wild 43-41 victory over Arizona on Saturday night to remain unbeaten.

No. 9 USC avoids disaster, beats Arizona 43-41 in 3OTNo. 9 USC showed some serious flaws in close road wins over Arizona State and Colorado the last two weeks. And when the Trojans returned home to face Arizona on Saturday night, those flaws nearly proved costly.

No. 9 USC avoids disaster, beats Arizona 43-41 in 3OTNo. 9 USC showed some serious flaws in close road wins over Arizona State and Colorado the last two weeks. And when the Trojans returned home to face Arizona on Saturday night, those flaws nearly proved costly.