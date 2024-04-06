Caleb Landry Jones and Jojo T. Gibbs Discuss Luc Besson's DogMan

Before the release of Luc Besson 's thriller DogMan, Collider hosted a special early screening with the film's stars Caleb Landry Jones and Jojo T. Gibbs . In an extended Q&A session, they discuss their experiences behind the scenes and the challenges they faced in preparing for their roles. DogMan is a unique and complex story about a young man named Doug Munrow, who creates a family of dogs as a result of his traumatic childhood.
These dogs become his trusted companions, and together they navigate the drag community and also work as vigilantes. Doug's past is revealed through his conversations with prison psychiatrist Evelyn, played by Jojo T. Gibbs
