Caldwell-Pope leads Nuggets to victory over Hawks

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 24 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 142-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks . The Nuggets moved into first place in the Western Conference with four games remaining.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Denver Nuggets Atlanta Hawks NBA Western Conference

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



denverpost / 🏆 13. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nuggets Journal: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope focused on repeat even as 2024-25 contract option loomsBennett Durando is the Denver Nuggets beat writer for The Denver Post. Before moving to Colorado, where he started as The Post's Avalanche beat writer, he covered SEC football, basketball and other sports for five years: first reporting on his alma mater, Missouri, for the St.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Nuggets Ink podcast: Are the Nuggets living on borrowed time with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray?Beat writer Bennett Durando and sports editor Matt Schubert discuss the Denver Nuggets' win over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, the performance of Wembanyama against Nikola Jokic, and the uncertainty surrounding Jamal Murray's return to the lineup.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Hawks vs Nuggets Predictions, Picks, and Odds for Tonight’s NBA GameNBA predictions, picks, and odds for the Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets on 4-6. NBA best bets and same-game parlay analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Pope exposes confidential details of past conclaves and settles scores with Pope Benedict XVI's aidePope Francis has exposed the political “maneuvers” used to sway votes during the two most recent elections of popes in a book-length interview. The revelations are contained in “Pope Francis, Successor: My Memories of Pope Benedict XVI.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Pope exposes confidential details of past conclaves and settles scores with Pope Benedict XVI's aidePope Francis has exposed the political “maneuvers” used to sway votes during the two most recent elections of popes in a book-length interview

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Pope exposes confidential details of past conclaves and settles scores with Pope Benedict XVI's aidePope Francis has exposed the political “maneuvers” used to sway votes during the two most recent elections of popes in a book-length interview.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »