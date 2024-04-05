Cal State Northridge University Offers Free Tax Preparation Assistance to Low-Income Families

To help relieve the stress many are feeling at this time of year, Cal State Northridge University ’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Clinic in the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics is offering free tax preparation assistance to low-income families and individuals, including non-English speakers, people with disabilities, the elderly and veterans through April 15.

