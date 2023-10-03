Cal-Maine stock drops on earnings miss

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. CALM dropped 12% in after-hours trade Tuesday, after the egg producer reported fiscal first-quarter results that fell below expectations. For the quarter ended Sept. 2, earnings fell to $926,000, or 2 cents a share, from $125.3 million, or $2.57 a share, in the same period a year ago, and fell short of the FactSet consensus analyst estimate of 33 cents a share.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. CALM dropped 12% in after-hours trade Tuesday, after the egg producer reported fiscal first-quarter results that fell below expectations. For the quarter ended Sept. 2, earnings fell to $926,000, or 2 cents a share, from $125.3 million, or $2.57 a share, in the same period a year ago, and fell short of the FactSet consensus analyst estimate of 33 cents a share. Meanwhile, sales fell to $459.3 million from $658.3 million in the year-ago period, short of analyst forecasts of $479.5 million. The number of eggs sold fell to 273.2 million from 275.3 million in the year-ago period, as average prices fell to $1.59 per dozen from $2.28 a year ago.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

SmileDirectClub shares plunge after bankruptcy filing, with Syndax and AMC shares climbing and other active stocksShares of SmileDirectClub, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, AMC and Chinese automakers were most active ahead of Monday's market open.

CAL FIRE mega-choppers depart North Bay ahead of historically dangerous month for wildfiresCAL FIRE ended its contract for two giant firefighting choppers on the eve of what has historically been a dangerous month for wildfires.

Mariners Cal Raleigh apologizes for comments after Seattle eliminated from postseason raceRaleigh made strong comments about the team's commitment to winning after the Mariners were eliminated from the postseason on Saturday.

Dylan Dreyer makes gluten-free chicken cutlets for her son CalChicken cutlets topped with a simple arugula salad and a squeeze of fresh lemon is a Dreyer family favorite.

Car breaches security at Maine's busiest airport, causes brief disruptionA car breached a fence at Maine's busiest airport, proceeded along a service road next to a runway, and was subsequently abandoned, causing a temporary disruption.

Cottontail rabbits released in Maine refuge to help population bounce backRefuge Wildlife Biologist Kate O'Brien says vanishing habitat caused the once prolific species to decline over decades, but with help the population of the threatened rabbits is growing again.