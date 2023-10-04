Cal-Maine Stock Cracks After Earnings. Wall Street Says Challenges Will Continue.

Cal-Maine Foods stock dived Wednesday as investors digested the egg producer’s latest financial results, which widely missed Wall Street estimates.

Shares of Cal-Maine tumbled 9.3% to $43.06 Wednesday, on pace for their lowest close since February 2022 and largest percentage decrease since December 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data. “After reaching record high levels in fiscal 2023, average selling prices for shell eggs have since returned to more normalized levels,” Chief Executive Sherman Miller said in the earnings release Tuesday.

The price of eggs has since declined from those highs as the bird flu outbreak has calmed down. Egg prices dropped 18% in August 2023 from a year earlier, according to CPI data. Cal-Maine also said specialty egg sales declined in the quarter, though conventional egg volumes were higher than last year. The company continued to deal with inflation headwinds like higher labor costs in the quarter.

