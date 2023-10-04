“I was just turning 40 and met Kris on a blind date, we hit it off from day one. Was it love at first sight? Pretty close to that, yes. I was totally impressed with her and how she lived her life — she had four kids, I had four kids… and we got married five and a half months later. It was very quick.

“I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”many years, ever since Caitlyn told Diane Sawyer on “20/20” that she identified as a woman. This was reportedly the first time that Kris and the family heard Caitlyn say she was transgender.

When Caitlyn introduced herself as a woman on the cover of Vanity Fair that same year, the family also reportedly didn’t know about that ahead of time. In the story, Caitlyn said about Kris, “A lot of times she wasn’t very nice. People would see how I got mistreated. She controlled the money … all that kind of stuff.

In the Season 12 premiere of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” an upset Caitlyn called Kris to complain about Khloe “talking s–t” in her Stern interview.Caitlyn appeared on “This Morning” to promote the release of her three-part tell-all series “House Of Kardashian,” which premieres Sunday, Oct. 8 on the U.K. headtopics.com

Unlike “Keeping Up the the Kardashians,” or Hulu’s ongoing “The Kardashians,” the family doesn’t have editorial control over this docuseries. “I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years,” Caitlyn said in a statement about the series.

Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Caitlin Jenner and Kylie Jenner.Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

