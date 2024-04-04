Caitlin Clark Talks About Her First Visit to Cleveland

Caitlin Clark , the standout superstar playing for Iowa in the Women’s Basketball Final Four in Cleveland , had a few words about her first visit to The Land. “I’ve never been to Cleveland before; it’s been awesome,” she said in a video clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, by the City of Cleveland from a news conference Thursday. “It was super cool, went to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last night. Think you could stay in there for a week and still have things to do,” she said.

“Honestly it feels, low-key, like a bigger version of my hometown – Des Moines, Iowa, like, obviously, a bigger cit

Caitlin Clark Iowa Women's Basketball Final Four Cleveland Visit Experience Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WEWS / 🏆 323. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Be like Caitlin: Iowa's Caitlin Clark is inspiring a younger generation of playersCaitlin Clark has reshaped women's college basketball and the perception of it. The Iowa star has made a name for herself by breaking records and stretching the range of shooting possibilities to the midcourt logo. Up-and-coming players have taken notice, working to extend their range to be like Caitlin.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Caitlin Clark will take the stage in a Cleveland Final Four loaded with star players, poweThe final shows for Caitlin Clark's tour are booked in an arena just a short drive from the Rock & Roll Hall Fame.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Caitlin Clark is coming to Cleveland for the Final FourCaitlin Clark had 41 points and 12 assists in a sensational performance as Iowa knocked defending national champion LSU out of the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 94-87 victory.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Meet Caitlin Clark – the Arizona versionThe Scottsdale city planner isn't a shooter herself, but she sure has a great attitude.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Caitlin Clark shows love for fans after last Iowa home gameCaitlin Clark led Iowa to a win in her final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, helping Iowa advance to the Sweet 16.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Caitlin Clark closes home career, Iowa defeats West VirginiaIn her home finale at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Caitlin Clark had 32 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists Monday night, as Iowa, the No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 Region, defeated No. 8 West Virginia 64-54, to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »