Caitlin Clark Shines in Men's College Basketball

Men’s college basketball has no answer for Caitlin Clark . It never will. You know who she is, whether you’ve been paying attention or not. There’s a great chance that either your granddaughter, your grandfather, your priest or your neighbor has heard of her, too. The men’s Final Four used to feature stars like that. It's been a while, though. And it isn’t going to happen again.

Saturday afternoon, a few hours before a sold-out crowd was expected for the men’s national semifinals at a football stadium near Phoenix, thousands of admirers packed an NBA arena in Cleveland to watch Clark and her Iowa teammates practice. Yes, the men’s gathering was larger. But as has been the case all season, the women’s show was better, and Clark’s undeniable gob-smacking excellence is just one reason for that. In any drama, familiarity with the characters helps. So do story arc

