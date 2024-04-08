Caitlin Clark's Record-Breaking Performance Falls Short in NCAA Championship

Caitlin Clark scored 30 points in her final collegiate game but it wasn't enough as the Hawkeyes fell just short of an NCAA championship for a second straight year. Caitlin Clark 's singular collegiate career ended with a slew of records but not the one title she hoped to bring to Iowa. The NCAA's all-time leading scorer poured in a game-high 30 points in Sunday's national championship against unbeaten South Carolina , including a record 18 in the opening quarter.

Clark made 10 of 28 shots — including 5 of 13 3-pointers — and finished her four-year stay in Iowa City, Iowa with 3,951 points, an NCAA record for both men and women. Clark added five assists and eight rebounds. Her run to a second straight NCAA final helped turn the women's tournament into appointment television. Her performances have set a new TV ratings record for women's college basketball twice in the last week alone, with another record likely waiting after the title game. South Carolina completed its perfect season, finishing with a 38-0 record, and defeating Iowa 87-75 to win their third NCAA Women’s National Championship. Clark has tried to take her blossoming stardom in stride, frequently deflecting much of the attention to her Iowa teammates and a sport that is having a moment. “I personally want to thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said."She carried a heavy load for our sport. .

Caitlin Clark NCAA Championship Collegiate Game Records South Carolina Basketball

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark cools off after record-setting start in NCAA final vs. South CarolinaBy WILL GRAVES (AP National Writer) CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark cooled off Sunday after a record-setting start in her final NCAA game. The Iowa superstar scored 18 of her 21 points in the …

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Iowa star Caitlin Clark cools off after record-setting start in NCAA final vs. South CarolinaBy WILL GRAVES (AP National Writer) CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s final NCAA game is off a record-setting start. The Iowa superstar scored 18 of the Hawkeyes’ 27 points during …

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Caitlin Clark Ties NCAA Tournament Record with Nine Threes, Sends Iowa Back to Final FourThe Iowa sharpshooter helped her school avenge last season's national championship loss, as the Hawkeyes punched their ticket to the Final Four

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Caitlin Clark breaks another NCAA record, one she previously shared with Steph CurryCaitlin Clark, the Division I college basketball all-time leading scorer, continues to break NCAA records, as she did on Friday night against Penn State.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Caitlin Clark another breaks NCAA record, one she previously shared with Steph CurryCaitlin Clark, the Division I college basketball all-time leading scorer, continues to break NCAA records, as she did on Friday night against Penn State.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Iowa's Caitlin Clark breaks Steph Curry's NCAA record for 3-pointers in a seasonClark connected on her 163rd three-pointer of the season, surpassing Steph Curry of Davidson and Darius McGhee of Liberty for the most three-pointers by an NCAA Division I player.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »