Caitlin Clark's Record-Breaking Performance Falls Short in NCAA Championship

Caitlin Clark scored 30 points in her final collegiate game but it wasn't enough as the Hawkeyes fell just short of an NCAA championship for a second straight year. Caitlin Clark 's singular collegiate career ended with a slew of records but not the one title she hoped to bring to Iowa. The NCAA's all-time leading scorer poured in a game-high 30 points in Sunday's national championship against unbeaten South Carolina , including a record 18 in the opening quarter.
Clark made 10 of 28 shots — including 5 of 13 3-pointers — and finished her four-year stay in Iowa City, Iowa with 3,951 points, an NCAA record for both men and women. Clark added five assists and eight rebounds. Her run to a second straight NCAA final helped turn the women's tournament into appointment television. Her performances have set a new TV ratings record for women's college basketball twice in the last week alone, with another record likely waiting after the title game. South Carolina completed its perfect season, finishing with a 38-0 record, and defeating Iowa 87-75 to win their third NCAA Women’s National Championship. Clark has tried to take her blossoming stardom in stride, frequently deflecting much of the attention to her Iowa teammates and a sport that is having a moment. “I personally want to thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said."She carried a heavy load for our sport. .
Caitlin Clark NCAA Championship Collegiate Game Records South Carolina Basketball
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »