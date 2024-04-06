Caitlin Clark's Anticipation Takes Women's Basketball to New Heights

The anticipation and buzz around Caitlin Clark is taking the women's basketball landscape to new heights. Between shattered NCAA records and graced sold-out games across the country, the Iowa guard has managed to captivate the attention of the WNBA and its fans, especially since Clark, who has long been projected as the No. 1 pick, will likely jumpstart her professional career in Indianapolis playing for the Indiana Fever .

The Fever, after finishing 13-27 last season and a combined 18-58 over the last two seasons, held on Dec. 10. Indiana was one of only four teams eligible for the lottery after missing the playoffs, joining the Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm. In response, fans are already securing their tickets to watch Clark on the big stage. The Las Vegas Aces announced on Friday that its July 2 game vs. the Fever would befrom Michelob Ultra Arena, which can host up to 18,000 people for basketball games

