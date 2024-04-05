Caitlin Clark Reveals Michael Phelps as Lock Screen Photo

Caitlin Clark , the all-time leading scorer in college basketball , reveals that she has a photo of Michael Phelps on her phone's lock screen . Phelps responds with an emoji. Fans react with admiration and support.

Caitlin Clark Michael Phelps Lock Screen College Basketball Olympics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Phelps Honored to Learn He Is Caitlin Clark's Phone ScreensaverIowa star Caitlin Clark showed off her 'pretty tough' phone screensaver ahead of the Final Four, and Michael Phelps took notice.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Be like Caitlin: Iowa's Caitlin Clark is inspiring a younger generation of playersCaitlin Clark has reshaped women's college basketball and the perception of it. The Iowa star has made a name for herself by breaking records and stretching the range of shooting possibilities to the midcourt logo. Up-and-coming players have taken notice, working to extend their range to be like Caitlin.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Caitlin Clark Gets Blockbuster $5 Million Offer From Ice Cube's Big3 League7:30 AM -- Ice Cube is now speaking out on the offer ... saying it was a no-brainer to pitch Clark to his organization.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Caitlin Clark shows love for fans after last Iowa home gameCaitlin Clark led Iowa to a win in her final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, helping Iowa advance to the Sweet 16.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Meet Caitlin Clark – the Arizona versionThe Scottsdale city planner isn't a shooter herself, but she sure has a great attitude.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

West Virginia coach tones down Caitlin Clark trash talk as teams set to meetWest Virginia women's basketball coach Mark Kellogg toned down his words about Iowa and Caitlin Clark at the start of the women's tournament.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »