Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to Victory over UConn in Women's Final Four

Caitlin Clark led Iowa to a victory over UConn in the women's Final Four, securing a spot in the national championship game. Clark scored 21 points, helping the Hawkeyes rally past UConn 71-69. Iowa will now face South Carolina in a rematch of last year's national semifinals.

Clark, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, is one win away from bringing her home state its first women's basketball title.

