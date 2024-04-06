Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to the national championship game

Caitlin Clark led Iowa back to the national championship game, scoring 21 points as the Hawkeyes rallied past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women's Final Four on Friday night. Next up for the Hawkeyes (34-4) is a rematch with unbeaten South Carolina , which lost to Iowa in last year's national semifinals. The Hawkeyes then fell short of winning the school's first championship, falling to LSU in the title game.

Now Clark is one win away from bringing her home state its first women's basketball title in the final game of her college career. After a rough opening 30 minutes because of a swarming UConn defense, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer finally got going in the fourth quarter. With the game tied at 51-all, Clark scored seven points in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the period to give Iowa a small cushion. UConn (33-6) got within 60-57 before the Hawkeyes scored six straight to take a 66-57 advantage

Caitlin Clark Iowa Uconn Final Four National Championship South Carolina Women's Basketball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa past UConn in women's Final FourCaitlin Clark scores 21 points as Iowa defeats UConn in the women's Final Four, bringing her home state one step closer to its first women's basketball title.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa past UConn, back to NCAA title gameCaitlin Clark led Iowa back to the national championship game, scoring 21 points as the Hawkeyes rallied past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women's Final Four on Friday night.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Caitlin Clark and Iowa defeat UConn to set up title showdown with South CarolinaCaitlin Clark scores 21 points to lead Iowa back to the women's college basketball national championship game with a 71-69 win over UConn in the Final Four.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Why Iowa's Caitlin Clark is playing against — and not for — UConn in Final FourIowa star Caitlin Clark wasn't recruited by her beloved Connecticut Huskies, whose legendary coach, Geno Auriemma, said he had already committed to Paige Bueckers.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers: How stars of Iowa, UConn compare ahead of Final Four matchupTwo of college basketball's marquee stars will face off in the 2024 Final Four. Here's what to know about Iowa's Caitlin Clark vs. UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

UConn vs. Iowa odds, prediction: March Madness Women's Final Four picks, best betsIowa and Caitlin Clark are favored against UConn and Paige Bueckers in the Final Four.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »