Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to Second Straight Final Four with Sensational Performance

Caitlin Clark's sensational performance leads Iowa to its second straight Final Four as they defeat defending national champion LSU with a 94-87 victory. Clark made nine 3-pointers, scored 41 points, and had 12 assists in the game.

Iowa will face UConn in the national semifinals.

