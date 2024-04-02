Caitlin Clark Leads Iowa to Final Four with 41-Point Performance

Caitlin Clark, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, scored 41 points to lead No. 1 Iowa to the Final Four after defeating No. 3 LSU. Clark, a first-team All-American, set numerous records and is heading to the WNBA.

Paul Pierce made controversial comments about her performance, insinuating that she only succeeded because she was playing against a mostly Black team.

