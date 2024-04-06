Caitlin Clark leads Iowa past UConn in women's Final Four

Caitlin Clark led Iowa to a victory over UConn in the women's Final Four , scoring 21 points and bringing her home state one step closer to its first women's basketball title. After a slow start, Clark came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring seven points in the first 2 1/2 minutes to give Iowa a lead.

UConn made a late push, but Iowa held on for a 71-69 win.

