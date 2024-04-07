Caitlin Clark Ends College Basketball Career with Defeat

Caitlin Clark bid farewell to her college basketball career with a defeat against South Carolina . Despite the loss, she showed class by thanking her fans and displaying love before leaving the court. Clark scored 30 points in the game but couldn't lead Iowa to victory against the undefeated Gamecocks.

She set records throughout the tournament and left the court with grace.

