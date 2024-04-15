Caitlin Clark Becomes No. 1 Pick in 2024 WNBA Draft

After a month of anticipation, the biggest college basketball star in the world is officially a WNBA player.The Indiana Fever have selected Iowa guard Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft .Clark leaves the college game as the college basketball 's all-time leading scorer across all levels of basketball.This brings the historic player to the pro level.In her final season at the college level, Clark averaged 31.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game and 8.
Last year, the Fever selected Aliyah Boston from South Carolina. That brought an elite rim protector to Indiana's roster.Now, the Fever bring in a high-level scorer to pair with the high-level defense.There is no doubt that Clark will bring her outrageous sharp shooting and her high-octane offensive skills to the WNBA. Clark is seen as the best offensive draft prospect since arguably her idol Maya Moore.However, one of the most unheralded parts of Clark's game is her passing ability.
