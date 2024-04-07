Caitlin Clark and Iowa Advance to NCAA Women's Final

Caitlin Clark and Iowa hang on to beat UConn and advance to face South Carolina in the NCAA women's final. The Hawkeyes will now have a shot at redemption after losing last season's title game. South Carolina became the 11th team in women's NCAA tournament history to reach the championship without losing a single game. Clark is the first Division I leading scorer to play in the national championship.

Here are some of the women's NCAA tournament highlights that led to the title game, as told by social media

