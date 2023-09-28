Café College to offer resources for displaced Art Institute students

Students at the Art Institute in San Antonio were confused when the website encouraged them to “complete their education elsewhere.” The school is ready to help where it can amid the Art Institute closure. Damaris Fike with Café College says those students impacted by the closure should not feel alone. The school is ready to help where it can amidst the closure.

There’s a community of support, and especially here at San Antonio Education Partnership, we have a team of advisors ready to help them in this next step, whatever that educational journey may look like,” Fike said.

Anai Rivera, a college access and success advisor for Café College, says navigating an unexpected school closure as a student can be a difficult process.“A lot of basic level credits can be transferred to nonprofit schools,” Rivera said. “So that is one thing I highly recommend, is students get their transcripts in as soon as possible to see where those credits are going to transfer in, apply to those other schools.”

Another item Rivera advises is reaching out to FAFSA if you are receiving funding from them and updating potential new schools.

“As of right now, if a student is not able to get their transcripts directly from the Art Institute, they will have to then go into the National Student Clearinghouse and request their transcripts if they already have their diploma,” Rivera said. “That’s going to have to come from parchment dot com,” said Rivera.About the Authors:Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He’s a bilingual award-winning news reporter and he joined KSAT in 2021. Before coming to San Antonio, Cotto was reporting along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. He’s a veteran of the United States Navy.