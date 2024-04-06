Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers First Bet Insurance up to $1,000

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code NYPNEWS1000 is available in any Caesars sports betting state for a first bet insurance up to $1,000. Here’s how a typical first bet insurance promo works with topMiss — Stake goes to the house but bonus bets cover the stake loss. You’ll notice the outcome of the bet dictates how the promo plays out. Additionally, the $1,000 allows you to place a bigger first bet and still be covered if it doesn’t go your way.

Yes, you can bet the Final Four or activate the first bet on the house with any other sports event. Caesars doesn’t have a market or odds restriction so you can pick any game to activate the promo. Every North Carolina sports betting promo available for Final Four, any sport. This Final Four has the potential to be a bit lopsided with UConn and Purdue heavy favorites heading into the weekend. However, I think there’s still some value to squeeze out of the underdogs with such hefty spreads

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code First Bet Insurance Final Four Betting

