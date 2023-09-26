CAD/MXN: A push above 12.95 implies upside risk towards 13.65

CAD/MXN shows signs of a reversal. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. Bullish above 12.95 CAD/MXN continues to show signs of develop A push above 12.95 implies upside risk towards 13.65 over the next 2-4 months.

Longer-term charts are also leaning more CAD-bullish; a high monthly close for the CAD in September (at or near current levels) would be bullish (forming the third leg of a ‘morning star’ pattern on the monthly chart).

Short-term trend momentum is bullish and we note a pick up weekly momentum in the CAD's favour (albeit at still very low levels).

