CAD catches bounce on risk appetite, industrial inflation figures print better than expected

The CAD caught a bounce on risk appetite in early Friday trading. Industrial inflation figures in Canada print better than expected. US Dollar, Fed reaction is driving the market today. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is looking to pare back some of Thursday’s losses, catching some support from bolstered Crude Oil bids, but downside risks remain. The Loonie is up about half a percent against the US Dollar (USD) for the week.

Canadian industrial inflation figures went head-to-head with US housing data Friday morning, but overall, risk sentiment appears to be the primary driver of moment-to-moment market moves. Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar unable to develop long legs to round out the week Canada’s Raw Material Price Index for October showed a 2.5% decline after September’s 3.9% jump (revised from 3.5%). Month-on-month Industrial Product Prices into October similarly declined 1%, contracting from the previous 0.4%. US Building Permits and US Housing starts both beat expectations, helping to arrest the Greenback’s early Friday slide and capping off CAD gain





