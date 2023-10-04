Cacio e Pepe Chickpea, Orzo and Kale Soup for the Weeknight Veg column

As Ravinder Bhogal writes in her beautiful cookbook “Comfort & Joy,” this simple but wonderfully flavorful soup — filled with kale, chickpeas and quick-cooking orzo — “is like a hearty, cheesy pasta e fagioli.”Refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months. The soup will thicken during storage as the orzo absorbs liquid; stir in water to thin it when you reheat.

As Ravinder Bhogal writes in her beautiful cookbook “Comfort & Joy,” this simple but wonderfully flavorful soup — filled with kale, chickpeas and quick-cooking orzo — “is like a hearty, cheesy pasta e fagioli.”Refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months. The soup will thicken during storage as the orzo absorbs liquid; stir in water to thin it when you reheat.6 cups Scrappy Vegetable Broth (see related recipe) or store-bought no-salt-added vegetable broth1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for servingIn a large Dutch oven or other heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until softened but not browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic and lemon zest and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.Pour in the stock, increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Add the kale, chickpeas and orzo. Reduce the heat to medium, so the liquid is simmering, and cook until the orzo is tender, 5 to 7 minutes.Add the cheese and butter and stir vigorously (without splashing) until the butter is melted, then stir in the pepper and salt. Scrape the bottom of the pot to prevent too much cheese from sticking; some is inevitable. Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper as needed.This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Bitcoin Rejected at $28.5K, PEPE Dumps 11% Daily (Market Watch)The total crypto market cap has erased almost $40 billio since yesterday's peak.

Here’s Why the Pepe Coin Price Has Crashed 10% As Traders Switch to Alternative Meme CoinsIn the wake of its staggering crash from its May all-time high, Pepe’s (PEPE) price has recently plummeted by another 10%. The decline in PEPE's value has

Weeknight Dinners: All the Tips & ToolsOne-pot dinners, sheet-pan meals, plus all the tools to make weeknight meals a reality.

Column-Bonds eye Q4 salvation in another year to forget: McGeever By ReutersColumn-Bonds eye Q4 salvation in another year to forget: McGeever

Column-As US election looms, investors fear for fiscal peace :Mike Dolan By ReutersColumn-As US election looms, investors fear for fiscal peace :Mike Dolan

Leon Hale in 1967: 15 hornet stings go beggingThis column was originally published in the Houston Post on Oct. 3, 1967.