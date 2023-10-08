‘Cabrini’ — Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Quick Links Miracles are hard to come by nowadays, so let's rewind about a century to a time when a beacon of hope arrived in America, one that came in the form of a woman and an immigrant. The upcoming biopic film, Cabrini, tells the story of Frances Xavier Cabrini, an Italian nun whose mission to help others earned her the title of the Patron Saint of Immigrants.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Cabrini’? The official theatrical trailer for Cabrini was released on July 5, 2023, over nine months ahead of the film's anticipated release, leaving fans plenty of time to get excited.

It can be easy for films about saintly religious figures to become stories of untouchable characters, shielded by their divinity. But in the trailer we see a deeply emotional approach to the story of Cabrini’s life, diving deep into the real woman behind the miracles. We see her in quiet contemplation in Italy, working alongside her sisters to improve the lives of others. headtopics.com

When Will ‘Cabrini’ Be Released? The film will be released on Friday, March 8, 2024, which is fittingly also International Women’s Day. The film’s official website says that the film will be available in theaters.

Mother Cabrini and six of her sisters set sail to establish schools to educate immigrant children, who often had no access to proper education, and founded orphanages to care for children who had been abandoned. These deeds and many more defined her legacy and eventually made her the first American citizen to ever become a saint. headtopics.com

Who's In the Cast of ‘Cabrini’? The film stars Italian actress Cristiana Dell'Anna as the titular Cabrini. Taking on the job of embodying a saint isn’t exactly easy, but with credits in Italian films like The Hand of God and The King of Laughter which gained success in both Italy and America, Dell’Anna seems up to the task.

Read more:

Collider »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

YRF Announces the Trailer Release Date of Tiger 3The official trailer for YRF's Tiger 3 is set to premiere on October 16 with a highly anticipated release this Diwali.

Camp Courage Trailer Sets Release Date for Netflix DocumentaryThe Camp Courage trailer for Netflix's documentary short has been released, featuring Ukrainian refugees Olga and her granddaughter Milana.

Lego Masters Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We KnowEverything there is to know about Lego Masters season 4 hosted by Will Arnett. Find out where to watch it and who are the 12 teams participating.

'Married To Medicine' Season 10 Cast Photos: Bravo Drops Full Trailer & Premiere Date For Series MilestoneMarried to Medicine is back on Bravo with its historic 10th season premiering on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET. Check out the trailer in the video posted above. Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone …

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play: Release Date & Expected RulesetCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be getting Ranked Play earlier than anyone anticipated, but is it the familiar grounds you know and love?

The Kardashians Season 4 - News, Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We KnowThe Kardashians season 4 is here. Everything to know about the reality TV show's season 4 including the latest Kardashian-Jenner gossip and news.