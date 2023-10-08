‘Cabrini’ — Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Quick Links Miracles are hard to come by nowadays, so let's rewind about a century to a time when a beacon of hope arrived in America, one that came in the form of a woman and an immigrant. The upcoming biopic film, Cabrini, tells the story of Frances Xavier Cabrini, an Italian nun whose mission to help others earned her the title of the Patron Saint of Immigrants.
Is There a Trailer for ‘Cabrini’? The official theatrical trailer for Cabrini was released on July 5, 2023, over nine months ahead of the film's anticipated release, leaving fans plenty of time to get excited.
It can be easy for films about saintly religious figures to become stories of untouchable characters, shielded by their divinity. But in the trailer we see a deeply emotional approach to the story of Cabrini's life, diving deep into the real woman behind the miracles. We see her in quiet contemplation in Italy, working alongside her sisters to improve the lives of others.
When Will ‘Cabrini’ Be Released? The film will be released on Friday, March 8, 2024, which is fittingly also International Women’s Day. The film’s official website says that the film will be available in theaters.
Mother Cabrini and six of her sisters set sail to establish schools to educate immigrant children, who often had no access to proper education, and founded orphanages to care for children who had been abandoned. These deeds and many more defined her legacy and eventually made her the first American citizen to ever become a saint.
Who's In the Cast of ‘Cabrini’? The film stars Italian actress Cristiana Dell'Anna as the titular Cabrini. Taking on the job of embodying a saint isn’t exactly easy, but with credits in Italian films like The Hand of God and The King of Laughter which gained success in both Italy and America, Dell’Anna seems up to the task.