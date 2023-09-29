Cabrera has three hits in final weekend, but Guardians beat Tigers, 7-5

Miguel Cabrera had three hits, including two doubles, but the Cleveland Indians spoiled the first day of his valedictory weekend with a 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers. Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Detroit.
