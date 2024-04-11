ByteDance Achieves 60% Increase in Profits, Outpacing Chinese Competitors

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of massively popular psyop against western teenagers TikTok, has achieved a massive 60 percent increase in profits for 2023, outpacing Chinese competitors like gaming giant Tencent . ByteDance’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) skyrocketed to more than $40 billion in 2023, a staggering 60 percent increase from the previous year’s $25 billion.

The company’s revenue also saw substantial growth, reaching nearly $120 billion, up from $80 billion in 2022. ByteDance’s success can be attributed to its ability to leverage its popular short-video platforms to expand into international e-commerce and maintain its global popularity. The company’s domestic app, Douyin, has evolved into an all-in-one platform, encroaching on the territories of rivals such as Tencent’s WeChat, Alibaba’s e-commerce, and Meituan’s food delivery services. Overseas, the successful rollout of TikTok Shop in markets like the United States and Southeast Asia has unlocked new revenue sources beyond digital marketing. TikTok aims to grow its US e-commerce business tenfold this year, capitalizing on its 170 million users in the country.that could ban TikTok unless ByteDance sells the ap

Bytedance Tiktok Profits Chinese Tencent E-Commerce Short-Video Platforms

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China Finds Big Money in TikTok Psyop as ByteDance Profits Soar 60%Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

LARRY KUDLOW: TikTok owner ByteDance is an instrumentality of the Chinese Communist PartyFOX Business host Larry Kudlow reacts to allegations China uses TikTok to spy on American citizens on Tuesday's 'Kudlow.'

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

‘Political Correctness’: Chinese Media Complain Netflix Cast Non-Chinese Actors in ‘3 Body Problem’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Why Ghostbusters' Ernie Hudson Still Works Constantly After 60 YearsErnie Hudson opened up the struggles he’s faced over the course of acting career following the success of ‘Ghostbusters’

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Ivanhoe Electric earns into 60% of nickel-copper project in Côte d’IvoireNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »