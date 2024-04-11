ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of massively popular psyop against western teenagers TikTok, has achieved a massive 60 percent increase in profits for 2023, outpacing Chinese competitors like gaming giant Tencent . ByteDance’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) skyrocketed to more than $40 billion in 2023, a staggering 60 percent increase from the previous year’s $25 billion.
The company’s revenue also saw substantial growth, reaching nearly $120 billion, up from $80 billion in 2022. ByteDance’s success can be attributed to its ability to leverage its popular short-video platforms to expand into international e-commerce and maintain its global popularity. The company’s domestic app, Douyin, has evolved into an all-in-one platform, encroaching on the territories of rivals such as Tencent’s WeChat, Alibaba’s e-commerce, and Meituan’s food delivery services. Overseas, the successful rollout of TikTok Shop in markets like the United States and Southeast Asia has unlocked new revenue sources beyond digital marketing. TikTok aims to grow its US e-commerce business tenfold this year, capitalizing on its 170 million users in the country.that could ban TikTok unless ByteDance sells the ap
